3 Illinois colleges named among top 50 in U.S. according to Forbes

The Brief Three Illinois colleges were ranked among the top 50 in the country, according to Forbes. In total, 18 schools based in Illinois were ranked among the top 500. The publication also noted a few private Illinois schools were at risk due to cuts to funding and student visas by the Trump administration.



Forbes released its list of America’s Top Colleges on Tuesday, and three schools in Illinois made it into the top 50.

What we know:

The University of Chicago, based in Hyde Park, came in at No. 13 overall.

Evanston-based Northwestern University was ranked No. 16 overall.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the state’s flagship university, came in at No. 38.

More than a dozen other public and private institutions in Illinois were ranked among the 500 best schools, according to Forbes.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was ranked No. 1 overall.

The publication said the 500 schools were ranked "based exclusively on outcomes for undergraduates." But, it noted, the world of higher education is already being shaken up as the Trump administration has withheld funding from major universities, curbed research spending, and student visas.

Forbes wrote that about two dozen private schools, which rely heavily on federal loans for students, tuition-paying international students, and federal research grants, are especially vulnerable. Northwestern, the University of Chicago, and the Illinois Institute of Technology were on that list.

By the numbers:

Here are the Illinois schools that made the top 500 lists and their overall ranking:

No. 13 – University of Chicago

No. 16 – Northwestern University

No. 38 – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

No. 108 – University of Illinois at Chicago

No. 159 - Wheaton College

No. 171 – Illinois Institute of Technology

No. 208 – DePaul University

No. 242 – Loyola University Chicago

No. 260 – Illinois State University

No. 305 – Bradley University

No. 329 – Illinois Wesleyan University

No. 346 – Augustana College

No. 376 – Lewis University

No. 379 – Northern Illinois University

No. 387 – University of Illinois at Springfield

No. 390 – Lake Forest College

No. 403 – Elmhurst University

No. 458 – North Central College

For the full list, visit forbes.com/top-colleges.