3 Illinois colleges named among top 50 in U.S. according to Forbes
Forbes released its list of America’s Top Colleges on Tuesday, and three schools in Illinois made it into the top 50.
What we know:
The University of Chicago, based in Hyde Park, came in at No. 13 overall.
Evanston-based Northwestern University was ranked No. 16 overall.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the state’s flagship university, came in at No. 38.
More than a dozen other public and private institutions in Illinois were ranked among the 500 best schools, according to Forbes.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was ranked No. 1 overall.
The publication said the 500 schools were ranked "based exclusively on outcomes for undergraduates." But, it noted, the world of higher education is already being shaken up as the Trump administration has withheld funding from major universities, curbed research spending, and student visas.
Forbes wrote that about two dozen private schools, which rely heavily on federal loans for students, tuition-paying international students, and federal research grants, are especially vulnerable. Northwestern, the University of Chicago, and the Illinois Institute of Technology were on that list.
By the numbers:
Here are the Illinois schools that made the top 500 lists and their overall ranking:
- No. 13 – University of Chicago
- No. 16 – Northwestern University
- No. 38 – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- No. 108 – University of Illinois at Chicago
- No. 159 - Wheaton College
- No. 171 – Illinois Institute of Technology
- No. 208 – DePaul University
- No. 242 – Loyola University Chicago
- No. 260 – Illinois State University
- No. 305 – Bradley University
- No. 329 – Illinois Wesleyan University
- No. 346 – Augustana College
- No. 376 – Lewis University
- No. 379 – Northern Illinois University
- No. 387 – University of Illinois at Springfield
- No. 390 – Lake Forest College
- No. 403 – Elmhurst University
- No. 458 – North Central College
For the full list, visit forbes.com/top-colleges.