Forbes issues new rankings on best, worst states for healthcare - here's where Illinois ranks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Forbes has issued a new ranking of the best and worst states for healthcare.
Illinois ranks toward the middle, with a 29 rating.
Georgia is the worst for healthcare, while Minnesota is the best.
Seven of the top 10 worst states for healthcare are in the south and Indiana was ranked 10th.
The grading scale was primarily focused on four key categories: healthcare access, outcomes, cost and quality of hospital care.