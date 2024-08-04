Ford’s Chicago assembly plant celebrates 100th anniversary

The Ford assembly plant at 126th Street and Torrence Avenue celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, marking a century as Chicago’s largest manufacturing facility.

Hundreds of Ford officials, employees, and politicians gathered at the plant for an open house celebration.

The plant, which opened in 1924 making Model Ts, has a rich history, having operated through the Great Depression, produced armored vehicles for the military during World War II, and now manufactures thousands of Explorers and Aviators. It is the oldest continuously operating Ford plant in the country and currently employs nearly 5,000 people.

"This plant has been home to many groundbreaking products like the Model T, the Taurus, and the Thunderbird. It’s important to maintain this legacy right here," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Johnson also praised the plant’s contribution to the city: "This is the soul of Chicago. Generations of workers have been able to raise families and contribute to our economy. That’s what it’s about."

Alderman Peter Chico added, "I first want to thank everybody not only for their contributions to the Hegewisch community and the 10th Ward, but to the city of Chicago. Thank you to the Ford plant for all you have done over the past 100 years."

An interesting bit of trivia: the plant was built on the Calumet River, which allowed for shipments of lumber from the Northwoods of Michigan, as much of the Model T was made of wood.