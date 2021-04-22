Ford extends shutdown of Chicago assembly plant: report

Ford is extending the shutdown at its Chicago assembly plant.



Crain's Chicago says workers were told Wednesday that the plant will remain closed for two weeks longer because of a microchip shortage.

The plant was shut down April 12 and will stay that way during the weeks of May 3 and 10.

"Our teams continue prioritizing key vehicle lines for production, making the most of our available semiconductor allocation and will continue finding unique solutions around the world so we can provide as many high-demand vehicles as possible to our customers as dealers," Ford said in a statement.

The global microchip shortage is having an impact on everything from cars to video game consoles.

The Stellantis plant in Belvidere, which produces the Jeep Cherokee, stopped production for two weeks late last month due to the shortage.