Ford Heights crash: 6-year-old among 3 killed

Three people were killed, including a 6-year-old girl, in a crash Wednesday night in Ford Heights.

A Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Highway around 8 p.m. when it struck a Nissan Rogue near Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Cook County officials. The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Demetri Bell, 50, of Merrillville, Indiana.

Kimberly Taylor, 26, and Kimbella Tolliver, 6, who were riding in the Nissan, were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 4-year-old girl who was also traveling in the Nissan was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Cook County Sheriff's Police.