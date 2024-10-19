Ford Heights man arrested after posting photo of himself with gun on social media: officials

The Brief A 20-year-old man, Jermiah Wallace, was arrested for a weapons violation after allegedly posting a photo of himself holding a gun on social media. He faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Wallace was apprehended after investigators matched his description to the social media post and canvassed the area.



A 20-year-old man was arrested for a weapons violation after allegedly posting a photo on social media of himself holding a gun.

Jermiah Wallace is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The charges follow a social media post that law enforcement saw showing a man with a firearm in Ford Heights, deputies said.

Investigators canvassed the area where the man was pictured and encountered Wallace, who matched his description.

Despite attempting to evade arrest, Wallace was eventually taken into custody.

The firearm and suspected cannabis were recovered by the sheriff's office.