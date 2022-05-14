Ford Heights man charged with fatally shooting 57-year-old on Chicago's West Side

article

A Ford Heights man has been charged with fatally shooting a man in West Garfield Park in March.

Jermaine Williams, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Williams was arrested Thursday after Chicago police say he was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 57-year-old man in the 300 block of South Kilbourn on March 2.

He was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.