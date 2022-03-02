Male fatally shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park

A person was shot dead in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday.

Chicago police said shortly after 11 a.m., in the 300 block of South Kilbourn, a 22-year-old man, and another male whose age is unknown, were in the street when they were both shot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The 22-year-old was shot in the left leg and left arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The other male was shot multiple times. He was taken to Mount Sinai where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Advertisement

Area Four Detectives are investigating.