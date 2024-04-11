Ford recalls nearly 43,000 vehicles over fuel leaks that increase fire risk

article

Ford Motor Co. is recalling tens of thousands of small SUVs over concerns cracked fuel injectors could leak, increasing the risk of sparking a fire in engines.

A notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall is for certain 2022-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022 Escape models with 1.5-liter engines, totaling 42,652 vehicles.

The NHTSA notice said Ford is addressing the issue by having dealers update the affected vehicles' engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and installing a drain tube.

FILE - A general view of the Ford logo. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Ford plans to send notices to the owners of the affected vehicles via mail sometime this month.

