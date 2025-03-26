Cook County man charged in July 2024 fatal shooting on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 41-year-old Forest Park man has been charged in a fatal July 2024 shooting. The shooting killed a 53-year-old man and injured a 39-year-old man on Chicago’s West Side. Authorities arrested the suspect on March 25 in Hillside.



A Forest Park man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in July 2024 on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Johnell Smith, 41, was arrested on March 25 by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities took him into custody in the 400 block of North Hillside Avenue in west suburban Hillside.

Johnell Smith

Smith is accused of shooting two men around 4:02 a.m. on July 27, 2024, in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.

Police say the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, were standing outside when a silver Ford Explorer pulled up. An argument between the occupants of the vehicle and the two men escalated into gunfire.

The 53-year-old victim was struck and later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the thigh and transported himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

At least two people fled the scene in the Ford Explorer, police said.

What's next:

Smith has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing on March 27 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.