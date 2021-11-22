Forest Park school district cancels classes to let students get vaccinated

Children in Forest Park were told to skip school Monday so they could receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Classes were canceled for Forest Park School District 91 so parents and kids could head to vaccine clinics at Betsy Ross and Grant White elementary schools.

Parents were also eligible to receive vaccinations.

"So that they can stay in school. So that they can stop the disruption to their parents schedules when they have to stay at school. So that they can get back to activities that shape healthy childhood development," Ezike said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says that about 15% of children ages 5 to 11-years-old have gotten vaccinated.