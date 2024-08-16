Former Arlington Heights school nurse arrested for misuse of students' medications: police

A former Arlington Heights elementary school nurse is behind bars after being accused of misappropriating prescribed medications for students.

Tory Eitz, 48, was arrested Friday on the following charges stemming from an investigation launched on April 22:

One count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony

Five counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony

Seven counts of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor

Arlington Heights police received a report from the Arlington Heights School District 25 regarding a "potential health, welfare and safety concern" at Westgate Elementary School.

Eitz was accused of misappropriating medication that was prescribed to students, prompting an investigation.

Detectives said they reviewed evidence collected at the elementary school and conducted several interviews with witnesses, school staff members and parents.

Police said multiple students who were affected by the misappropriation of medication were identified.

Following a months-long investigation, detectives said they found that Eitz altered official school documents to "conceal her actions."

She has been processed and released since her arrest, according to police. Eitz is due back in court on Aug. 19.