Former Bartlett High School volleyball coach accused of disseminating, possessing child pornography

Bond has been set for a former Bartlett High School volleyball coach accused of disseminating and possessing child pornography.

Gyula Finlon, 25, of Wheaton, has been charged with three counts of exhibiting, reproducing, and disseminating child pornography, one count of unauthorized video recording of a victim under 18 and three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, authorities with the West Chicago Police Department were made aware of the possible dissemination of child pornography.

In late 2020 through January 2023, Finlon was allegedly in possession of child pornography and disseminated child pornography through social media.

"The allegation that Mr. Finlon was not only in possession of child pornography but also shared pornographic images with others is disturbing,"said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "As I have said many times in the past, every image of child pornography represents yet another innocent victim of child pornography and my office will not hesitate to bring charges against anyone involved in such behavior. I want to emphasize that the allegations against Mr. Finlon are in no way connected to his work as a coach at Bartlett High School and the victim was not a student there. Throughout this investigation, authorities at Bartlett High School have been extremely cooperative and for that I thank them."

Finlon appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday morning and his bond was set at $75,000.

Finlon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6.