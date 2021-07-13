Former Bears player, now Palatine mayor, wants Chicago team to move to Arlington Heights

A former Chicago Bear turned suburban mayor is hoping the team makes the move from Soldier Field to Arlington International Racecourse.

All the talk about the Bears interest in possibly building a stadium in Arlington Heights is having a big impact on surrounding communities, like in Palatine, which is just one train stop away from Arlington Park.

On Tuesday, we talked with Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, who is also a former Chicago Bear, playing for three seasons in the 1990s.

Schwantz says while he is not trying to mettle in Arlington Heights’ business, and trusts them to make the best decision, he is rooting for the Bears to move to the 326-acre site that has been home to Arlington Park for more than 90 years.

The track is closing down at the end of the year.

Schwantz says he believes a huge new stadium and entertainment district on that property would have a significant positive economic impact for all of the northwest suburbs, particularly Palatine which borders the site.

It is a view that is shared by a number of Palatine businesses we talked to on Tuesday.

"Well certainly the restaurant businesses, entertainment businesses would all fare well. I've been in Palatine my whole life and I remember back when Arlington Park was really humming, when they had the best animals, the best trainers, it was always busy. And even the restaurants in and around Palatine were busy," Mayor Schwantz said.

We asked Dave Gagner of JL's Pizza and Sports Bar what his reaction was to hearing the Bears may move to Arlington Park.

"Exciting. Really hope they can put something together. It'd be good for the neighborhood. We do really good for Bears. I think it would really help out business before and after the games," said Gagner.

What is particularly exciting is Arlington Park would become more than just a stadium. It would be part of a larger entertainment district that would be functional year-round and not just for the football season. Some say that alone would really have an impact on nearby communities.