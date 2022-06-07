Former Channahon gymnastics coach found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former gymnastics coach Jose Vilchis guilty of eight counts of criminal sexual assault.

Vilchis was accused of performing sex acts on a teen girl while coaching her at Channahon’s I & M Gymnastics.

The abuse took place between 2013 and 2014. But feds say Vilchis was abusing his students as early as 1985.

He has citizenship in the United States, Mexico and Russia.

The next court date for Vilchis is set for August.