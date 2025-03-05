Former Chicago-area nonprofit executive pleads guilty in $1.8 million fraud scheme

The Brief Barbara Harris, former director of a Chicago-area nonprofit, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud. She admitted to misappropriating $1.8 million in education grants and defrauding the AmeriCorps VISTA program. Harris faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for July 11.



A former nonprofit executive has admitted to her role in a fraud scheme that diverted more than $1.8 million intended for underprivileged youth programs.

She also acknowledged participating in a separate scheme that misused funds from a federally funded volunteer program.

What we know:

Barbara Harris, 55, of South Holland, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge on Feb. 27.

Harris was the executive director of the Center for Community Academic Success Partnerships (CCASP), which received government grants to provide after-school programs in Chicago-area schools.

Prosecutors say she, along with another nonprofit executive, Tony Bell, inflated CCASP’s expenses and falsely claimed the organization was working with five subcontractors—two of which were controlled by Harris and Bell and provided no actual services.

From 2012 to 2017, the fraudulent scheme led to about $1.8 million in losses to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Separately, from 2021 to 2023, Harris also admitted to defrauding the AmeriCorps VISTA program while working as co-executive director of South Suburban Community Services. She submitted false grant applications to secure funding for volunteer members, who were instead assigned to programs already receiving funding, leading to nearly $99,000 in additional losses.

What's next:

Harris faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

Tony Bell, 64, of Matteson, who was allegedly involved in the CCASP fraud scheme, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and wire fraud. He is awaiting trial.