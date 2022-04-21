Former Chicago law firm paralegal accused of embezzling over $600K from bankruptcy estate accounts

A former Chicago law firm paralegal was indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $600,000 from bankruptcy estate accounts.

Becky Louise Sutton, 66, of Austin, Texas and formerly of Park Forest, Illinois, has been charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of embezzlement from the estate of a debtor.

According to prosecutors, Sutton embezzled funds from 2009 to 2018 while working on bankruptcy matters at a lawn firm.

Sutton allegedly orchestrated the fraudulent transfers of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts Sutton controlled, including her personal bank account, credit card account, student loan account and mortgage account, the indictment said.

The indictment seeks forfeiture from Sutton of $611,263 in alleged criminally derived proceeds, prosecutors said.