Former Chicago man fatally stabbed, choked girlfriend; stole her belongings after murder

A DuPage County jury has found a former Chicago man guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

On Oct. 19, 2015, Woodridge police officers were conducting a well-being check and discovered the body of Cecily Dickey in her apartment. Officers say she had been repeatedly stabbed and choked.

A police investigation led officers to 33-year-old Launden Luckett who was already in custody on unrelated charges.

The police investigation found that on Oct. 16, Dickey drove to Chicago to pick up Luckett and bring him back to her apartment. Then around 3 a.m., an argument between the pair broke out and Luckett ended up stabbing Dickey in the stomach, officials said.

Dickey tried to get away but Luckett knocked her to the ground and continued to stab and choke her, officials said.

Luckett then stole Dickey’s cellphone, debit card and car and fled the scene.

"This afternoon, a jury found Launden Luckett responsible for the brutal murder of Cecily Dickey," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "While their verdict cannot bring Cecily back to those who loved her, perhaps their finding will provide some measure of justice knowing the man responsible for her murder will face severe consequences for his actions."

Luckett’s next court appearance is Nov. 30. He could serve life in prison.