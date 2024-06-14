Joliet man convicted of first-degree murder for fatal October 2020 shooting

article

A 45-year-old Joliet man has been found guilty of fatally shooting another man in his car earlier this year, according to the Will County State's Attorney.

Following a five-day trial, the jury took 40 minutes on Friday to find Jorge Rosas Jr. guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony).

His charges are in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in October 2020.

The victim, 25-year-old Ivan Perez Garcia, was driving a woman, Araceli Joachin, to her home on Seeser Street in Joliet when an Oldsmobile Bravade approached them.

Garcia pulled his car into Joachin's driveway and the front-seat passenger in the Oldmobile, identified as Rosas, exited the vehicle.

Rosas confronted Garcia, pulled a gun and shot him twice, killing him, according to prosecutors.

Police found spent shell casings for a 9 mm gun at the scene and obtained surveillance video from Joachin's home that captured the shooting.

Through the investigation, police said they were able to identify Garcia as a suspect and found his Oldsmobile at a Red Roof Inn. Rosas was taken into custody at that location.

Rosas will appear in court for sentencing on Aug. 23. He is facing 45 years to life in prison.