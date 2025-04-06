Chicago weather: Sunshine today before snow chance to start workweek

It was a sunny and pleasant start to Sunday, but be aware that there is a chance of a bit of snow to start the workweek.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

The clouds present to start Sunday should disspate throughout the remainder of the day.

The high temperatures could reach about 50 degrees today.

This evening might see some cloudy skies, but then there should be a clearing by later on tonight.

What's next:

Then, by around 9 a.m. on Monday, there will be a system arriving that could feature some snow showers coming to the Chicago area.

It's doubtful the snow will accumulate outside some isolated areas. The snow won't last though.

High temperatures on Monday could reach about 40 degrees with conditions being a bit blustery.

Some wind gusts might reach 25 to 30 mph, especially in the morning.