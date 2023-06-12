Former Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas reveals new position: 'I will never be someone who sits idly by'

Former Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has been hired as a policy adviser for the Illinois Policy Institute.

Vallas, who lost to now-Mayor Brandon Johnson in the 2023 Chicago mayoral race, formerly served as CEO of Chicago Public Schools and budget director for the city of Chicago.

"My life’s work has been about identifying policies that lift people up and bring stability to our city’s finances. Right now, the city of Chicago is at a breaking point. Our public agencies are about to fall off a fiscal cliff, the kids in our public schools are falling behind after COVID-19 lockdowns exacerbated learning struggles, our economy is lagging, and businesses are unable to operate in a high-crime, high-tax and high-regulation environment. I will never be someone who sits idly by and complains about these problems. I am always going to work to make things better. That’s why I could think of no one better to partner with than the strongest government watchdog in the state – the Illinois Policy Institute," said Vallas.

"Paul’s 2023 mayoral campaign united Chicagoans across the city behind commonsense reforms that will get our beloved city of Chicago back on track. Paul’s public leadership is nationally renowned, and he has a track record as a reform-minded problem solver. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team, where we’ll work together toward our mission of creating a Chicago – and Illinois – where people of all backgrounds are able to pursue their version of the American Dream," said Illinois Policy Institute President and CEO Matt Paprocki.

Vallas will focus on Chicago education, public safety and fiscal policy research.