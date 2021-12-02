Former Cook County cop accused of involvement in trafficking cocaine from Mexico into Illinois

Charges have been announced against a former Cook County Sheriff's police officer accused of being involved in an international drug trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.

According to the release, Juan Carmona, 46, of Burr Ridge, is accused of being involved in trafficking cocaine from Mexico into Illinois. He was charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy, controlled substance trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.

The case is pending in Will County Circuit Court, and if convicted, Carmona may face up to 30 to 120 years in prison. Carmona’s bond has been set at $1 million, and his next court date is Dec. 10, according to the release.

According to the release, in 2019, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered Carmona’s alleged involvement in an international cocaine trafficking operation. In July 2019, security agents recovered over 16 kilograms of cocaine from two Illinois residences Carmona owned, the release states.

Carmona allegedly told agents the cocaine was from Mexico, and admitted to being part of an operation that trafficked the cocaine into Illinois, according to the release.

"I have prioritized collaborations with local and federal law enforcement as part of my office’s work to protect Illinois communities, and I am particularly proud when those collaborations result in charges against those who traffic drugs across county, state or even international boundaries," Raoul said. "I appreciate the diligence of Homeland Security Investigations and Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow’s office, which supports us as we seek to interrupt criminal enterprises and hold accountable individuals who traffic and sell dangerous narcotics."

Raoul’s office and Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow’s office will co-prosecute the case against Carmona.

"This indictment is a great example of what can be accomplished when federal and local law enforcement agencies work in collaboration," said R. Sean Fitzgerald, acting special agent in charge for HSI Chicago. "HSI will continue to ensure that individuals involved in illegal drug trafficking operations are held accountable."

According to the release, previously, Raoul’s office charged Luis Felipe Cantu-Reyes – who was also allegedly involved in the trafficking operation – with controlled substance trafficking, calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Cantu-Reyes’ case is pending in Will County Circuit Court, the release states.

"These charges are the result of a cooperative, joint collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies which is critical in a case such as this involving multiple jurisdictions," said Glasgow.

The public is reminded that the defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.