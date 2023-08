Former Chicago police superintendent Matt Rodriguez has died.

Mayor Richard M. Daley appointed him to the role in 1992.

He was the first, and so far the only, Latino to serve in that role.

Rodriguez is best known for rolling out the CAPS community policing program.

Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his condolences to Rodriguez's family, loved ones and former colleagues.

He was 87 years old.