Former CTA bus driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery in body slamming of passenger

A Chicago city bus driver who was captured on viral video body slamming a passenger on concrete has received probation for the assault.

The incident happened in July of 2020.

Video shows Milan Williams body slamming a passenger. He was initially charged with a felony count of aggravated battery.

But now, a source tells FOX 32 that Williams has since pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery — a lesser charge.

He will be spending 18 months on probation for the incident that occurred on South Western Avenue.

Last year, Williams told FOX 32 the passenger started the fight and Williams claims he was defending another bus operator.

Both Williams and that bus operator were fired.