Former dancers file lawsuit against Chicago strip club claiming customers sexually abused them

A class action lawsuit has been filed against a popular Chicago strip club.

The plaintiffs are former exotic dancers who claim unspeakable treatment while they worked there.

Four former dancers are named as plaintiffs, representing themselves and other dancers who they say were choked, bitten, groped and battered by customers.

The lawsuit names Rick's Cabaret, along with business entities that manage the club and individual managers who were on site, as defendants.

The women claim those managers did nothing when they reported customer physical and sexual abuse typically taking place during private dances.

The lawsuit also claims big spenders were over-served alcohol, which often fueled the harassment.

Two of the dancers say they were unjustly fired because of their age.

The lawsuit claims the club intentionally misclassified the dancers as independent contractors, so they didn't have to comply with employment regulations.

The club management has issued a statement saying it does not tolerate any discrimination or misconduct.