Former DCFS worker released after serving jail time for mishandling AJ Freund case

A former Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) worker convicted of mishandling the AJ Freund case is being released from jail.

Carlos Acosta, 58, was convicted in October on two counts of child endangerment and sentenced to six months in jail. He completed his sentence this week.

In addition to jail time, Acosta was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 200 hours of public service. He was one of the workers assigned to AJ’s case.

Despite horrific living conditions and signs of abuse, AJ was returned to his parents, and his case was closed. Four months later, the Crystal Lake boy was killed by his mother.

