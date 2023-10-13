AJ Freund murder: Closing arguments begin in trial for former DCFS workers

Closing arguments are underway in the trial for two social workers who handled 5-year-old AJ Freund’s case in Crystal Lake before his death.

Two former employees of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services went on trial Sept. 11, 2023 after they were each charged with endangering the life of a child and reckless conduct.

Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin were the caseworkers assigned to AJ Freund, and were fired months after his death in April 2019.

AJ was found in a shallow grave near Woodstock, and a subsequent investigation found that he had been subjected to a pattern of abuse allegedly by his parents, culminating in his death while padlocked inside his bedroom with swelling in his brain.

The day A.J. died, documents say the child was punished for urinating in his underwear. He was then put in a cold shower for about 20 minutes, before being sent to bed "cold wet and naked."

JoAnn Cunningham, Freund’s mother, eventually pleaded guilty to his murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. His dad, Andrew Freund Sr., pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have accused Acosta and Polovin of not doing their job and not caring.

If convicted, Acosta and Polovin could face several years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.