Former DuPage probation officer gets year in prison for sexual misconduct with probationer

article

A former DuPage County probation officer will serve prison time for inappropriate sexual contact with one of his probationers.

Christian Nunez, 34, of Oswego, was sentenced to 365 days of periodic imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in June to a count of official misconduct and one count of custodial sexual misconduct, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

He was facing up to 10 years in prison, but was sentenced Friday to much less time and 30 months of probation, prosecutors said. He will also be required upon release to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Nunez served as the woman’s probation officer after her release from the DuPage County Jail in May 2017, prosecutors said. During her probation, he sent her nude photos of himself and requested that she send nude photos to him, prosecutors said.

On March 11, 2018, Nunez went to her home and told her to perform a sex act on him, which she did, prosectors said. The woman alerted officials at Lombard police, and Nunez was subsequently charged. He was released from custody after posting a $100,000 bail.

“Without a care or consideration given to his victim, Mr. Nunez took advantage of his position of authority over her to satisfy his sexual desires,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

“He violated the oath he took to his position and breached the public trust in the most despicable manner and for that he will be held accountable,” Berlin said.

Advertisement

Nunez will be required to undergo sex offender counseling as deemed necessary by the probation department, prosecutors said.