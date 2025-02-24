Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

The Brief Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar announced he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Edgar, who served as governor from 1991 to 1999, says he is undergoing treatment in Arizona that will continue in Illinois. He and his wife, Brenda, remain hopeful and grateful for the support they have received.



Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement he released on Monday.

The 78-year-old said doctors at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago diagnosed the illness and are working with physicians at Mayo Clinic to coordinate his treatment.

Edgar, who served as Illinois' governor from 1991 to 1999, said he is currently undergoing treatment in Arizona, where he and his wife, Brenda, spend the winter. He plans to continue treatment in Springfield when they return.

In his statement, Edgar acknowledged the difficulty of the diagnosis but expressed confidence in his medical team.

"Brenda and I are facing a new, significant challenge.

Doctors at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago have determined I have pancreatic cancer that has spread. They and physicians at Mayo Clinic are coordinating on a treatment regimen that I am following initially in Arizona, where we spend the winter, and later in Springfield when we return. We do not underestimate this challenge, but we have confidence in the medical team helping us address it.

Brenda and I remain hopeful, and we are grateful for the kindness of so many who have offered their prayers and support."

Edgar, originally from Charleston, Illinois, served in state government for decades.

He was first elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1976 and later served as Secretary of State before becoming governor in 1991. He was re-elected in 1994, winning 101 of the state's 102 counties.