Former Illinois police chief, officers indicted for allegedly selling evidence guns

The Brief Former Campton Hills Police Chief Steven Millar and three officers were indicted for allegedly selling firearms from the department’s evidence room between 2018 and 2023. Prosecutors say reports were falsified to cover up the sales and obstruct investigators; all four men surrendered and were released under conditions banning firearm possession and out-of-state travel. The defendants face dozens of felony charges including money laundering, forgery, official misconduct, theft, and wire fraud, with their next court appearance set for Dec. 12.



A former suburban police chief and three officers have been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to sell firearms that were in police custody, prosecutors announced Thursday.

What we know:

Former Campton Hills Police Chief Steven Millar, former officers Scott Coryell and Daniel Hatt, and current officer Douglas Kucik were indicted following an investigation by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Former officer Daniel Hatt. (Kane County State's Attorney )

Prosecutors said that between January 2018 and February 2023, the defendants unlawfully sold firearms stored in the police department’s evidence room.

Officials allege reports were falsified and, in some cases, amended to facilitate the sales and obstruct investigators.

All four men surrendered to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning and appeared in court.

None of the charges are detainable pretrial under Illinois law, and all were released under special conditions while their cases are pending.

Those conditions include bans on possessing firearms, communicating with one another or traveling out of state without court approval, according to the state's attorney.

Charges Filed :

The four defendants are facing the following charges, according to the state's attorney:

Steven Millar, 60, is charged with 41 counts, including:

Money laundering (Class 3 felony)

Forgery (nine counts, Class 3 felony)

Official misconduct (22 counts, Class 3 felony)

Misapplication of funds (Class 3 felony)

Theft between $500 and $10,000 (two counts, Class 3 felony)

Wire fraud (Class 3 felony)

Delivery of a firearm before the 72-hour waiting period expired (five counts, Class 4 felony)

Scott Coryell, 57, is charged with 10 counts, including:

Forgery (two counts, Class 3 felony)

Official misconduct (four counts, Class 3 felony)

Wire fraud (Class 3 felony)

Theft between $500 and $10,000 (two counts, Class 3 felony)

Obstructing justice by destroying evidence (Class 4 felony)

Daniel Hatt, 65, is charged with six counts, including:

Money laundering (Class 3 felony)

Forgery (Class 3 felony)

Official misconduct (two counts, Class 3 felony)

Wire fraud (Class 3 felony)

Obstructing justice by destroying evidence (Class 4 felony)

Douglas Kucik, 42, is charged with seven counts, including:

Theft between $500 and $10,000 (Class 3 felony)

Official misconduct (two counts, Class 3 felony)

Money laundering (Class 3 felony)

Wire fraud (Class 3 felony)

Delivery of a firearm before the 72-hour waiting period expired (two counts, Class 4 felony)

What's next:

All four defendants are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 12.