Former inmate housing development faces challenge in Chicago

A proposed development aiming to reduce crime in Chicago is facing opposition before it can even break ground. The project would provide transitional housing for former inmates.

Brittini Flatley grew up on Chicago’s South Side in the Chatham neighborhood and always aspired to build back better what she left behind.

"I don't care if you've never been to prison. You can have a misdemeanor conviction in your background, housing is hard to obtain," said Benny Lee, founder and CEO of National Alliance for the Empowerment of the Formerly Incarcerated.

A vacant overgrown lot — next to the Orange Line, industry and a grocery store — fit Flatley's vision for Chicago’s future.

"It addresses some of the issues we have today like homelessness. It reduces crime and recidivism," Flatley said.

That project is a four-acre lot that would house more than 250 apartments for former inmates at 48th and Kedzie.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Flatley says the city of Chicago was on board with her plan, until a recycling plant next door voiced concern.

The city followed suit, rejecting re-zoning, citing nuisances from the recycling plant like traffic, noise and odor.

"Everybody's building in certain areas of the city but they're not coming to the places that need it most and building for the community first," Flatley said.

Flatley was set to purchase the land this week. Now, she's trying to buy more time, hanging her dreams on a project she says will reduce Chicago violence and provide hope.

"I’m here today saying I’ve gotten this project as far as I can with the resources that I have. I need help," Flatley said.

The project is expected to cost $28 million. Flatley has already secured $4 million.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the nearby recycling plant for comment but have not heard back.