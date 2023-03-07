Former Kane County lay pastor sentenced for sexually assaulting child

article

A DuPage County man and former lay pastor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a victim who was younger than 13 years old.

Mark Rivera, 50, of Winfield, was found guilty in December 2022 of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to prosecutors, between June 2018 and May 2019, Rivera sexually assaulted a victim, who he knew, on multiple occasions.

The victim was younger than 13 years old.

At the time of the abuse, Rivera was a lay pastor at the Anglican Church of North America in Big Rock.

In addition to the 15 years in prison, Rivera will also have to register for life as a sexual offender.

He received credit for 1,134 days served in the Kane County jail and on electronic home monitoring.