Expand / Collapse search

Former Lurie Children's Hospital employee accused of stealing medical gas canisters and selling them

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Burbank
FOX 32 Chicago

Medical gas stolen from Chicago children's hospital, former employee charged

A former employee is accused of stealing medical gas canisters from Lurie Children's Hospital.

BURBANK - A former employee is accused of stealing medical gas canisters from Lurie Children's Hospital.

Nitrous Oxide is used during surgeries and medical procedures.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Attorney General says 39-year-old Mitchell Gunther, of Burbank, then sold around ten tanks of it. 

At one point, the hospital's supply dropped to what was called "critical levels" with only one tank left.

Gunther faces several felony charges.