Former Lurie Children's Hospital employee accused of stealing medical gas canisters and selling them

A former employee is accused of stealing medical gas canisters from Lurie Children's Hospital.

Nitrous Oxide is used during surgeries and medical procedures.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Attorney General says 39-year-old Mitchell Gunther, of Burbank, then sold around ten tanks of it.

At one point, the hospital's supply dropped to what was called "critical levels" with only one tank left.

Gunther faces several felony charges.