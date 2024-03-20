Former Naperville firefighter allegedly stole meds from fire department prescription drug box

article

A former Naperville firefighter is accused of stealing from the Naperville Fire Department prescription drug box earlier this year.

Zachary Volland, 34, of Oswego, is facing official misconduct charges, along with one count of burglary, one count of government theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 10, Volland allegedly unlawfully entered a parked vehicle at the Naperville Fire Department located at 1380 Aurora Ave. with the intent to commit theft.

While investigating this crime, detectives determined that Volland allegedly stole prescription medication from the Naperville Fire Department prescription drug box located at 601 E. Bailey Road between Feb. 1 and Feb. 10.

An arrest warrant was issued for Volland on Monday, and he turned himself in the same day.

"The allegations against Mr. Volland are very serious," Berlin said. "I would like to stress however, that these allegations are levied against an individual and are in no way indicative of the Naperville Fire Department as a whole. This appears to be an isolated incident and no other employees with the Naperville Fire Department were involved. I thank the Naperville Fire Department for their assistance and cooperation in this matter as well as the Naperville Police Department for a prompt and extremely thorough investigation. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Helen Kapas for her work on this case."

Volland's next court date is scheduled for April 15 for arraignment.