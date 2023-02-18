Former President Jimmy Carter decides to enter hospice after series of hospital stays

Former President Jimmy Carter, who has spent his years after the White House volunteering on philanthropic projects, is entering hospice end-of-life care.

The Carter Center announced on social media on Saturday that "after a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Carter served as president from January 1971 to January 1975. He is now 98-years-old.

Before he was in the White House, Carter served as the governor of Georgia and and as a member of the Georgia State Senate.

After he left the White House, he founded the Carter Foundation, and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

He and his wife Rosalynn Carter have been married since 1946. They had four children.

The Carters live in Plains, Georgia, where the former president was born in 1924.