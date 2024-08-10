Ex-Robbins Police Chief charged after beating man who filed complaint against him

article

Former Robbins Police Chief Carl Scott was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating a man while on duty at the station earlier this summer.

Scott was employed as Chief of Police with the Village of Robbins Police Department from May 15, 2022, until he resigned on July 7, 2024.

Prosecutors said a 43-year-old man went to the police station on July 1 to submit a complaint against Scott. When the victim arrived, Scott was on duty and dressed in uniform.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and said both men began recording their interaction.

Scott called in two other officers and asked the victim for his information so he could write him a citation for public nuisance. The victim refused to give his information, so Scott told him he'd have to be taken to the back for fingerprinting.

According to prosecutors, when the victim began to walk to the back, Scott knocked his phone out of his hands and shoved him into the door leading back. He then allegedly struck the victim on the back of his head with his forearm.

Scott proceeded to shove the victim three more times before he sat down in the interview room, the investigation revealed. When Scott, the victim and the two officers were all in the room, Scott ordered the other officers to turn their body-worn cameras off.

Prosecutors said Scott closed the door and began yelling at the victim before slapping him in the face. He also grabbed the victim's neck, shoved his head into the table and punched him in the face.

Scott allegedly knocked the victim's hat off and ripped his wristwatch off his hand before throwing it to the ground.

According to prosecutors, Scott went in and out of the interview room a few times, slapped the victim at least one more time and asked the other officers for their batons. They both refused Scott.

The victim was written a ticket for public nuisance and was escorted out of the station by the other two officers. Prosecutors said the victim looked for his phone in the lobby but could not find it.

An employee of the police department reported that Scott picked up the victim's phone and dropped it in a sewer behind the station. Prosecutors said the phone was later recovered from the same sewer.

The victim followed orders when he was escorted to the back and did not fight back when he was struck several times. He suffered bruising to the face and neck.

Prosecutors said the events described were caught on video.

Charges were filed against Scott immediately after his arrest on Aug. 9. He was charged with three felonies: aggravated battery in a public place, theft, and official misconduct.

Scott was released from custody on the condition that he could not contact the victim, and he must stay away from the police department. He was scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 29.