Former State Senator Annazette Collins charged in tax indictment

article

Former state Sen. Annazette Collins has been charged with tax offenses in a new federal indictment filed Wednesday.

Collins, 58, was charged with two counts of filing a false individual income tax return, two counts of failing to file a corporate income tax return and one count of failing to file an individual tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

According to the indictment, Collins filed a false individual tax return for the calendar years 2014 and 2015, and willfully failed to file an individual income tax return for the calendar year 2016.

The indictment also accuses Collins of willfully failing to file a corporate income tax return for the calendar years 2015 and 2016 on behalf of her consulting and lobbying business, Chicago-based Kourtnie Nicole Corp.

Her arraignment has not yet been scheduled.