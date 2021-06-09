Former suburban Chicago dentist sentenced to 270 days for practicing without a license

A former dentist, who was practicing in the Chicago suburbs, has been sentenced to 270 days in jail for practicing dentistry without a license.

James D'Alise, 78, was found guilty of seven counts of unlicensed practice.

The verdict and sentencing stem from allegations that from August 2018 through April 2019, D'Alise provided dental care to patients without a valid dental license at his Oak Brook office, officials said.

James D'Alise, 78 | DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

On July 31, 2018, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation revoked D'Alise's dental license following an investigation into his practice.

The investigation was prompted by hundreds of complaints from victims regarding D'Alise's dental procedures and business practices, authorities said.

The investigation revealed that in addition to practicing without a license, several patients were forced to seek additional dental care at their own expense to repair work performed by D’Alise.

D’Alise was taken into custody immediately following Wednesday's proceedings to begin serving his sentence.

He will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence.

In addition to his jail sentence, D’Alise was ordered to pay fines and court costs totaling $964 and will serve two years of conditional discharge following his release from custody.

On July 29, D’Alise’s case will be in court for a hearing regarding restitution to his victims.