Former University of Chicago cop charged with sexual abuse of fellow officer: police

A now former University of Chicago police officer is accused of groping a fellow officer and showing her a lewd photo of himself.

Alfred Olson, 44, has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual abuse with force and two felony counts of official misconduct.

The incident allegedly happened around 11 p.m. on January 14, 2021, in a University of Chicago parking garage located at 6054 South Drexel Avenue.

Alfred Olson | Chicago Police Department

Olson was allegedly on duty at the time of the reported incident.

No further details were available.