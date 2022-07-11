Fossils that are millions of years old arrive at Chicago's Field Museum

SUE the T-Rex and other dinos are looking pretty young compared to fossils that just arrived at the Field Museum.

On Monday, scientists unpacked the world's largest collection of fossil meteorites. They were discovered in a limestone quarry in Sweden.

The meteorites arrived on Earth hundreds of millions of years before dinosaurs, so they're much older than the average rock hurtling here from space.

"Some of them are recovered from ice that's maybe up to a million years, but here we have meteorites that fell almost 500 million years ago. This is super exciting. They're not only interesting for science, but they're beautiful to look at," said Philipp Heck, Field Museum Curator of Meteorites.

The fossil meteorites will be in the Field's research collection, helping to answer questions about how the solar system evolved.