A 13-year-old girl is safely back at home after she was reported missing from Washington Park on the South Side.

Kayla Watkins had last been seen about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police canceled her missing person’s alert about 11:10 a.m. Saturday, saying she had returned home safely.

No further information was provided.