Founder of Chicago's iconic Mr. Beef dies at 69

The founder of Chicago's iconic Mr. Beef has died.

Joe Zucchero was 69 years old.

Zucchero was raised on the Northwest Side of Chicago and then settled in Park Ridge in the late 1970s. He worked as a butcher at Dominick's Finer Foods before opening the legendary Mr. Beef in River North in 1980.

Zucchero is survived by his wife Camille of 45 years, his children, Christopher and Lauren, his siblings Dominic and Claudine, and beloved dogs Bama, Bailey, and Vinnie.