Four arrested at protests in the Loop

Four people were arrested at a protest in the Loop Saturday afternoon.

About 2 p.m., 40-50 protesters were moving in a demonstration when they attempted to go onto Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Officers told the demonstrators not to enter the roadway and arrested four people in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue who did not listen to the order.

On Saturday night, misdemeanor charges of pedestrian in the roadway were pending against the four, police said.

Protesters were demonstrating as part of a national day of protest against police brutality, repression and the criminalization of a generation, according to an emailed statement from a supporter.