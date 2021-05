article

Four children and an adult are homeless after a fire in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The fire at an apartment building on South Langley near 80th was out out by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The apartment is not fit for people in live in.

One firefighter had a minor eye injury and was taken to the hospital. No residents were hurt.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.