4 injured in road rage shooting, crash in Cicero

Four people were injured in a road rage-related shooting on Monday morning on Cicero Avenue in Cicero.

A driver and three passengers were in a vehicle headed south on Cicero Avenue near 31st Street when a driver of another car allegedly fired multiple gunshots at them, according to police.

The car that was shot veered off the road and crashed an oncoming motorcycle, police said.

Four people were injured including the motorcyclist. All four are in stable condition.

Cicero Avenue was shut down for a few hours as police investigated.

No one is in custody.