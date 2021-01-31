Four killed, 18 wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend

Four people have been killed and at least 18 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

The weekend’s latest fatal attack occurred Sunday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

A 25-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle about 5:50 p.m. when he stopped in the 7100 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. Two people approached his vehicle and unleashed gunfire, striking the man multiple times.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hours earlier, another man was shot to death in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 3:30 p.m., a male was traveling in a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue when he stopped to talk to someone who pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The male, of an unknown age, was struck in the torso and sped off, police said. He crashed into three parked vehicles a block away before coming to a stop.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday, a man was killed in a shooting on a ramp to the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.

He was traveling on the ramp about 8:55 p.m. from Division Street to Interstate 90 when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Illinois State Police said. The man veered off the road, traveled up an embankment and crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results released Sunday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

Friday evening, a person was shot to death in Austin on the West Side.

A male, whose age was unknown, was shot about 5:25 p.m. as he sat in a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police.

Police said someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and opened fire, striking the male multiple times in the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the male.

In non-fatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in Little Village on the West Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and brought himself to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Friday night, a 52-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

He was sitting on the porch of a home about 11:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a woman was wounded Friday in South Chicago.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the 29-year-old about 5:15 p.m. as she sat in a parked vehicle in the 8100 block of South Bennett Avenue, police said. The woman was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least 15 other people were wounded in shootings within city limits since 5 p.m. Friday.