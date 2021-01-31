Driver shot dead on ramp to Kennedy Expressway on Northwest Side

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday on a ramp to the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.

The man was traveling on the ramp about 8:55 p.m. from Division Street to Interstate 90 when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The man veered off the road, traveled up an embankment and crashed, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results released Sunday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

