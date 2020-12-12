Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway on West Side

article

A person was shot Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

They were eastbound about 1 p.m. on Interstate 290 at Central Avenue when someone fired shots from another vehicle, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The person drove off the road and crashed into a median after being shot, state police said. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating.