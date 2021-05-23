Expand / Collapse search

Four people shot Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
East Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Four men were shot on Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

The men were outside of a residence on West Ohio around 2:45 when shots rang out.

A man, 20, was shot multiple times and is hospitalized in good condition. A man, 21, was hit in the back and hospitalized in good condition. A man, 25, was shot in the side and hospitalized in good condition. And a fourth man, 41, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The four victims are among more than 40 people shot so far this weekend in Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago boy shot while playing on iPad still recovering

Five-year-old Clareon Williams was shot by a stray bullet while playing on his iPad in his South Side home. The shooter was never caught. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.