Four people shot Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park

Four men were shot on Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

The men were outside of a residence on West Ohio around 2:45 when shots rang out.

A man, 20, was shot multiple times and is hospitalized in good condition. A man, 21, was hit in the back and hospitalized in good condition. A man, 25, was shot in the side and hospitalized in good condition. And a fourth man, 41, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The four victims are among more than 40 people shot so far this weekend in Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP