Four shot in East Garfield Park

A woman and three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.

They were standing outside about 6:20 a.m. when someone inside a vehicle opened fire in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the ankle, police said.

One man, 36, was struck in the foot while another, 34, was shot in the chest and leg, police said. A third man, 35, was shot in the leg.

They were all transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said.

No arrests were made.

